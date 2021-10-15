Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.