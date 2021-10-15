Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Recro Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Recro Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.16. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

