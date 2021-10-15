Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.