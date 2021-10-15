Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

ABX stock opened at C$24.23 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$43.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.20.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

