Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.