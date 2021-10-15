Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $781.33. 1,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,641. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $822.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

