Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 31,978 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of CarMax worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

