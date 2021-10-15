Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $39,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $690.39 and its 200 day moving average is $633.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

