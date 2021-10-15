Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $223.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $218.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

