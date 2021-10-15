EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.57.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.