Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 31,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.37. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

