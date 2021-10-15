Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Envista were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Envista stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

