Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.10 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.