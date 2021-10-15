EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,654.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $231,344.11 and $70,654.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 195.6% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

