Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 14.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $825.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

