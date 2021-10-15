Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.61 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.