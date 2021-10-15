Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.29 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

