Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.99 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,735 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of EQT worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. AXA S.A. raised its position in EQT by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 78,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

