ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.41 ($14.60).

ENI stock opened at €11.99 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.44. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €11.90 ($14.00).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

