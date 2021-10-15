EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,763.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

