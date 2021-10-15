Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.43.

ERF stock opened at C$11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

