Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54. 59,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,414,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.