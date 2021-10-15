Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54. 59,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,414,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

