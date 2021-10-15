Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 420.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELEZF. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

