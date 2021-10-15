Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.