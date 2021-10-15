Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.84

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $6.95. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 22,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.73 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.