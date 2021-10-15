Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 844,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELYS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 175,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $110.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.