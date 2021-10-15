ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 46.81% from the company’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.64 ($16.05).

ZIL2 opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.02 and a 200 day moving average of €13.95. The stock has a market cap of $774.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €7.34 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

