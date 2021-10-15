Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 71.2% in September

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

