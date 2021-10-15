Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $238.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,817. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.