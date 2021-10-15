Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$19.89 on Friday. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

