Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 351,280 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

EDIT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

