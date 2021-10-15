Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edison International by 16.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 163.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.60. 1,606,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,378. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

