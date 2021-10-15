Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $522.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

