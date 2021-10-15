Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 314.4% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $16.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 604,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

