Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,787 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton worth $54,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

