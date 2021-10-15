Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.84. 14,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

