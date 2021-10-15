easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,559.80. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

