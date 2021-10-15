Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

