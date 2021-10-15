East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.63

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

