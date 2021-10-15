Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Head to Head Contrast

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.22 $132.58 million $3.49 12.72 Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.54 $21.21 million $3.11 7.20

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Customers Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 28.85% 25.04% 1.24% Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.34% 12.80% 1.50%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

