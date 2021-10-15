Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Shares of DND opened at C$35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.58. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

