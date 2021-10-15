Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.00.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$19.42 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.77%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

