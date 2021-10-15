Dutch Bros Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

