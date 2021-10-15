Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duck Creek Technologies traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 75876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.