Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of DCT traded down $9.67 on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 240,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

