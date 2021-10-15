Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of DCT traded down $9.67 on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 240,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.