Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 402,687 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $11,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

