DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.07. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 622 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.