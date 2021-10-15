DPRating (RATING) One Day Volume Tops $24,164.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $673,465.70 and approximately $24,164.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00208711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00093266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

