Douglas Burger Buys 156,068 Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 156,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,138.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,162,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,638,222.23.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger purchased 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

WEE opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$32.40 million and a P/E ratio of -28.46.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

